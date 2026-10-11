New classification of 268 talukas in Gujarat announced to promote industrial investment

To accelerate industrial investment in the state and promote industrial development across various regions, the Government of Gujarat has announced a revised classification of talukas under the ‘Developed Gujarat Industrial Policy-2026’. Of the total 268 talukas in the state, 130 talukas have been included in Category A and 138 talukas in Category B. This classification covers all 34 districts of the state.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 15:02 IST
New classification of 268 talukas in Gujarat announced to promote industrial investment
Developed Gujarat Industrial Policy-2026 (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

To accelerate industrial investment in the state and promote industrial development across various regions, the Government of Gujarat has announced a revised classification of talukas under the ‘Developed Gujarat Industrial Policy-2026’. Of the total 268 talukas in the state, 130 talukas have been included in Category A and 138 talukas in Category B. This classification covers all 34 districts of the state. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Industries and Mines Department has announced this classification, taking into account the creation of new talukas in the state and the new industrial policy.

The revised classification will make it easier for entrepreneurs seeking to establish new industrial units or expand existing ones to understand the applicable category and provisions of incentive schemes based on the location of their projects. The benefits of incentives will be subject to the eligibility criteria, rules, and conditions of the respective schemes. The policy places emphasis on promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), startups, women entrepreneurs and first-generation entrepreneurs. It also includes provisions to promote areas such as green industrial parks, wastewater recycling, clean manufacturing technologies and the circular economy.

The revised classification of talukas will provide a clearer framework for encouraging industrial investment across different regions of the state and accelerating balanced industrial development. (ANI)

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