Polish security services meet after 'serious' threat to PM and defence minister

Polish security ‌services convened a ​special meeting on Sunday after receiving information about a potential attack ‌on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, a spokesperson said.

Special services spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski said he ‌could not go into details but authorities were treating ‌the threat as "deadly serious". "We are talking about a high probability of these threats being carried out," he told reporters.

Interior Ministry ⁠Spokesperson ​Karolina Galecka ⁠said an email with information about the potential attack had been forwarded to ⁠police by the State Protection Service, which is responsible for ​ministers' security. While violent crime is relatively rare in ⁠Poland, the country is deeply polarised politically and has faced security threats ⁠due ​to its proximity to the war in Ukraine.

In August, police detained a 23-year-old man accused ⁠of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians. In 2024, ⁠Tusk said ⁠he received threats after an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.