Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Deutsche Bank chief warns German election results worrying foreign investors

The head of Germany's largest bank warned that foreign investors may be driven away following victories in state elections last month by parties on the political extremes. The AfD, which wants to restrict immigration and send asylum seekers home, scored some of its biggest-ever ​wins in eastern Germany last month. At the same time, the Left Party scored its biggest win in the election for the city government of Berlin, pledging to expropriate holdings of property companies.

Trump calls for replacing Ukraine's Zelenskiy in tussle ​over diesel deal with Russia

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called for Ukraine to replace its leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and railed against Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil ‌infrastructure, a day after announcing ​a diesel supply deal with Russia that had drawn a sharp rebuke from Zelenskiy. In some of his harshest criticism yet of the White House, Zelenskiy linked the US lifting of sanctions on Russian diesel with a Russian attack on Saturday that killed 20 people, including 3 children, in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

Germany backs Ukraine's Zelenskiy after Trump's call for his removal

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul restated Berlin's support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday following US President Donald Trump's call for his removal and urged more pressure to be put on Russia to resume peace talks. Wadephul said Germany remained by the side of Ukraine and its government "and fully support the President as he carries out his difficult duties."

Polish security services meet after 'serious' threat to PM and defence minister

Polish security services convened a special ‌meeting on Sunday after receiving information about a potential attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, a spokesperson said. Special services spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski said he could not go into details but authorities were treating the threat as "deadly serious".

Pope Leo says he will undergo surgery for small growth on lung

Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure. Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike released from hospital, returned to prison

Death row inmate Christa Pike was released from a US hospital on Saturday and sent back to prison where she will continue receiving medical care following her botched execution attempt in Tennessee, her attorneys said. Pike was discharged from a local hospital and is now at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, where she has been housed for more than 30 years, said attorneys Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen from Federal ‌Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee, and Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason from the Tennessee Office of the Post Conviction Defender in a joint release.

Isaias kills four, about 670,000 without power after landfall

Four people died after Hurricane Isaias made landfall early on Saturday, and about 670,000 residents in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi were still without power as the storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, according to local authorities and electricity monitoring services. Two of the deaths resulted from trees falling on homes, according to local media and authorities.

Houthi strike ‌on Saudi airport kills 12, worst attack on kingdom in a decade

At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 wounded in an attack on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade, as the Iran-backed Houthis escalate a campaign they launched this summer. The dead from the third attack this week on the airport included four Saudis, two people from Bangladesh and one person each from the US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt, the Saudi civil aviation authority said. At the latest count, 309 were wounded, officials said.

Yemen's Houthis renew warning over Saudi airports after deadly Riyadh attack

Yemen's Houthis warned airlines, travellers and airport workers on Sunday to stay away from Saudi airports, a day after an attack on Riyadh's international airport killed 12 people and wounded more than 300 others. It was the deadliest such attack in the kingdom in more than a decade and comes amid an escalation of fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

WHO unsure what caused pneumonia that killed plague-lab worker in Russia

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that it still does not know what caused the pneumonia that killed a Russian lab worker at an anti-plague research center in Siberia this month, and that no case of plague had been registered. The WHO said the Russian state regulator reported that tests ⁠of the lab worker and those ​who came in contact with her were negative for the high-threat pathogens tested, that her contacts still showed no symptoms, and that no further linked ⁠cases of severe pneumonia had been identified.

Rubio pledges US cooperation in Okinawa murder case

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday vowed to cooperate with Japanese authorities investigating allegations that a US Marine murdered a woman in Okinawa, a case that sparked protests and prompted a US military curfew and mandatory training in standards and discipline. The top US diplomat spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in a phone call, the US Department of State said in a statement following the death of a local woman in a hotel that has renewed tensions over the US military presence.

From 'cockroach' post to protest leader: India's Dipke tests Modi government

Indian police detained on ⁠Saturday Abhijeet Dipke, the political strategist who turned a "cockroach" jibe at unemployed youth into a nationwide protest movement that helped force the resignation of a federal minister. Police met Dipke's aircraft as it landed in the capital of New Delhi ahead of a rally demanding the resignation of the election chief over accusations of voter list manipulation that critics say dropped about 130 million voters from a draft roll.

Indonesia moves 8 endangered orangutans to safety after Borneo fires

Indonesian authorities and conservation workers successfully moved eight orangutans to a safe location after the endangered primates' homes were destroyed by wildfires in the forests of Borneo, they said on ​Sunday. The Southeast Asian nation is battling its most intense wildfires in 11 years, mainly on Sumatra and Borneo islands, and the government has warned the blazes could continue until November, aggravated by the El Niño weather pattern.

South Korea completes Arctic-Europe commercial voyage, eyes regular service despite risks

A South Korean container ship completed the country's first commercial round trip to Europe via the Arctic on Sunday, as authorities bank on the route helping turn the port of Busan into a global maritime ⁠hub. The PanStar Acro docked in the southeastern port 50 days after setting sail on August 22. Authorities say the Arctic route could cut typical voyage times by around a third.

Protesters seeking India election chief's ouster detained, as 'cockroach' leaders released

Police detained hundreds of protesters in Delhi for asecond day on Sunday as sporadic protests broke out demanding India's election chief quit, and a court ordered the release of "cockroach" movement founder Abhijeet Dipke and two other senior leaders. Dipke and the other Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders were detained when their plane landed in Delhi on Saturday as the movement planned to gather thousands of people at Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

Three injured in Poland's third youth stabbing attack in four days

Three ⁠people were ​injured in a stabbing attack at a further education college in Warsaw on Saturday, police said, the latest in a series of incidents that have stoked concerns in Poland about copycat violence among young people. On Friday thousands of police visited schools nationwide to try to reassure pupils after two stabbing sprees by teenagers in as many days sparked rumours of potential further attacks, fears that Saturday's incident is likely to intensify.

Nepal urges villagers to evacuate after flood triggered by landslide, 5 missing

Nepali authorities urged villagers on Sunday to move to safer places after a flood in a river in the central part of the country swept away several houses and infrastructure, but there were no reports of any casualties. Two women and three men were out of contact, the national disaster authority said. The army said a further 49 people, including a foreigner, had been rescued. They did not give the person's nationality.

India's 'cockroach' movement leader released from detention, lawyer says

India's "cockroach" protest movement leader Abhijeet Dipke was released from detention with two other senior leaders on Sunday, a lawyer for Dipke said in a post ⁠on X.

Yemen's Houthis renew warning to airlines, travellers against using Saudi airports

Yemen's Houthis on Sunday renewed their warning to airlines, airport workers, and travellers against using Saudi airports, saying the warning should be taken seriously and that the kingdom "bore responsibility for failed interceptions", a day after an attack on Riyadh's international airport killed 12 people.

Hurricane Simon strengthens to Category 4 off Mexico coast

Hurricane Simon strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast on Saturday, threatening destructive winds, storm surges and potentially deadly ⁠flooding as it approaches landfall. The US National Hurricane Center said Simon was located about 115 miles (185 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, on Saturday morning, packing maximum sustained winds ⁠of 150 mph (240 kph) as it moved northward.

US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

The US military said on Saturday it had disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship's crew ignored warnings and attempted to run a naval blockade against Iran. "A U.S. military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the “Arika Sun”) with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew," the US Central Command posted on X.

Erie, Pennsylvania shooter killed 8 people, then himself, police say

A 45-year-old man shot and killed eight people in Erie, Pennsylvania, including a pregnant woman and two children, then apparently shot himself to death, authorities said on Saturday at a press conference where they revealed details of the previous evening's ‌shooting. The shooter, who has yet to be identified, died of an apparent self-inflicted wound before officers arrived ‌on the scene, said Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah.

Imran Khan's provincial government suspended by Pakistan president over militancy fight

Pakistan's president declared a state of emergency and suspended the provincial government of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, the president's office said, following allegations it ​has failed to tackle Islamist militancy. The constitution allows the federal government to take over some or all provincial government functions during an emergency.