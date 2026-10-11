Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Ella Langley show canceled over security threat; police say area is safe
Country music star Ella Langley's Friday night performance in Oklahoma was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to start over what the singer called a "serious security threat." Police said they conducted security checks after a caller warned of harm but found no credible threat.
Catherine Zeta-Jones finally puts her Welsh accent to work in show 'Kill Jackie'
It was not until Catherine Zeta-Jones began working on the Prime Video series "Kill Jackie" that she had an epiphany: for the first time in her career, she would be playing a character with a Welsh accent, matching her own. "Jackie Price is Welsh. Even her name sounds Welsh," Zeta-Jones told Reuters, referring to the former drug dealer turned art dealer she portrays in the series.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos'
The world of successful TV franchise "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is expanding once again, with a new prequel series that will follow the story of a rebellious teenager Avatar — a being who controls the elements. Franchise co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced the animated TV series, titled "Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos," on Friday at New York Comic Con, with attendees getting a first look at Kuruk and his pet, Nikik.