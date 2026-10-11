Trump administration has legal authority for Russian diesel deal, Bessent says

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 19:01 IST
Trump administration has legal authority for Russian diesel deal, Bessent says

The ​Trump administration ​will follow through with ‌its diesel ​supply deal with Russia using ‌existing legal authority, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Sunday, adding ‌that the agreement announced by ‌President Donald Trump on Friday was good for the American people. "We're going to ⁠do ​it ⁠with all the legal authorities we have. So, ⁠you know, anyone in Congress ​who says whether it's an old bill ⁠or the current Lindsey Graham bill (that) ⁠prohibits ​us from doing it is wrong," Bessent told the Fox & ⁠Friends program.

"This is good for the ⁠American ⁠people ... bringing these diesel prices down," Bessent added.

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