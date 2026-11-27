Britain ended ​their seven-year wait for a Davis Cup ​semi-final berth as Henry Patten and Neal ‌Skupski ​delivered a decisive doubles victory to secure a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday and set up a showdown with Spain.

Patten and Skupski defeated Kevin ‌Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-2 7-6(6) to keep Britain on course for their first title since 2015 after Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev had traded singles victories. Spain later swept past Austria 2-0 without calling on Carlos Alcaraz, ‌with Rafael Jodar recovering from a shaky start to seal their place in Saturday's semi-final.

Three-times defending champions ‌Italy had already secured a meeting with the Czech Republic in the last four. Norrie had put Britain ahead by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 3-6 6-2. The world number 52 broke the 39th-ranked German to take a 4-2 lead in the deciding set before ⁠completing victory ​in one hour and 33 ⁠minutes.

Germany responded through Zverev, who overpowered Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery 6-3 6-2. The French Open and US Open champion dominated on ⁠serve and converted four of six break-points to force the doubles decider. Patten and Skupski took the opening set comfortably before ​edging a second-set tiebreak to send Britain through.

ALCARAZ WATCHES SPAIN ADVANCE Fresh from winning the ATP Finals on ⁠Sunday, seven-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz watched from the bench as his team mates secured Spain's passage.

He had been lined up to ⁠partner ​Marcel Granollers against Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner if a deciding doubles match was needed. Daniel Merida Aguilar put Spain ahead with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Joel Schwaerzler before world number 10 Jodar beat ⁠Jurij Rodionov 2-6 6-0 6-1.

The 20-year-old Spaniard lost serve twice in the opening set but swept through the ⁠second without dropping a ⁠game. Jodar then saved a break point in the opening game of the decider before breaking the 119th-ranked Austrian for a 3-1 lead and pulling clear to clinch ‌the tie.