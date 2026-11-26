The United Nations Committee against Torture concluded its review of Belize's second periodic report on 25 November 2026, welcoming plans for a national human rights institution and asking how people in custody are protected. The discussion in Geneva focused on detentions under a state of emergency in parts of Belize, alongside questions about conditions in police cells and prison. Belize's delegation described the safeguards it says are in place and acknowledged that domestic law and independent complaints mechanisms still need work.

The review was Belize's first dialogue with the committee since 1993, a gap that committee expert and country co-rapporteur Lorena González Pinto acknowledged in welcoming the country's second report. She said the dialogue gave the experts a chance to hear directly from the government about what has changed, where difficulties remain and what it plans to do next. Committee chair Claude Heller welcomed the work Belize and its international partners have done to establish a national human rights institution, describing it as a sign that the country was taking its obligations under the Convention against Torture seriously.

Harold Young, Belize's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, led the delegation and said the government remained committed to meeting its human rights obligations. He said limited institutional and financial resources made it difficult to provide public services consistently nationwide, including access to justice, healthcare and social services, and to maintain effective oversight. Representatives of the foreign affairs and foreign trade ministry, police department, attorney general's ministry, national security, energy and ports ministry, and the country's permanent mission in Geneva took part.

Experts seek answers on emergency detention and reports of abuse

Ana Racu, a committee expert and country co-rapporteur, asked about a state of emergency that took effect on 31 October in parts of Belize. She requested information on reports of excessive force, ill-treatment and arbitrary detention, including cases involving children, and asked whether allegations against police officers and military personnel were independently investigated. The questions put the focus on how people in custody could raise concerns and who would examine allegations involving the officers responsible for their detention.

The delegation said Belize uses states of emergency to respond to outbreaks of crime and gun violence. At the time of the review, the current emergency was due to expire on 30 November unless Parliament extended it. The delegation said the State of Emergency Tribunal reviewed all 14 detentions under the current measures and found that two people should be released and the other 12 should remain in detention.

The tribunal has three members, all lawyers appointed by the Governor General and the Chief Justice, according to the delegation. Its review addressed whether the 14 people should continue to be held, and Racu's questions asked who independently investigates reports of excessive force or ill-treatment. Both issues matter to people in custody, whose ability to challenge their detention and to raise concerns about how they are treated depends on the safeguards available to them.

Police cells and prison oversight face scrutiny

González Pinto asked Belize to respond to conditions documented by the UN Subcommittee for the Prevention of Torture in 2018. The subcommittee described cells with inadequate ventilation and light, no beds, difficulties getting drinking water and using sanitation facilities, problems with meals and incomplete custody records. The committee's questions brought those earlier findings back into the discussion, including basic conditions that affect how people eat, sleep and look after their health in custody.

Young said Belize had continued to improve detention conditions and outlined the services available at Belize Central Prison. He said prisoners had access to drinking water, sanitation, adequate food, ventilation and exercise, along with healthcare through an on-site medical facility and ambulatory services. His account described provision at the central prison, and the committee's review also covered how people were treated in police custody.

Belize said the Visiting Justices Programme and the Office of the Ombudsman provide prison oversight. Young explained that the Ombudsman's office visits the prison and works with the Prison Controller and others to resolve concerns that can be substantiated. Those visits give the office a way to raise problems with prison authorities, a role that is expected to expand under the government's plans for a national institution.

A new human rights institution would receive complaints

Belize launched a three-year project in November with the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union to turn the Office of the Ombudsman into a national human rights institution. The government intends the institution to operate in line with the Paris Principles, international standards that call for national human rights bodies to have a broad mandate and be able to act independently. Young said the planned institution would be able to receive complaints against police and prison authorities.

Heller said the committee would prepare concluding observations and follow up on how Belize implements its recommendations. Young identified the criminalisation of torture in domestic law, treatment in police custody and independent complaints mechanisms as areas requiring further work. He said the government would study the committee's observations and share them with the Cabinet, the National Assembly, the judiciary and civil society.