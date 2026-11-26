Dublin City Council and the European Investment Bank have signed a €119 million financing agreement to support 578 new homes in Inchicore, Dublin 8. The development, called An Droichead Órga, will turn the former St Michael's Estate site on Emmet Road into a neighbourhood with 441 cost-rental homes and 137 social homes. The plans also include a library and community hub, a crèche, commercial space and public areas that will serve the neighbourhood.

The agreement marks the European Investment Bank's first direct housing partnership with an Irish local authority and its largest commitment to a single housing project in Ireland. EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris and Dublin Lord Mayor Daryl Barron signed the deal on 25 November 2026 in the presence of James Browne, Ireland's Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage. An Droichead Órga is one of the largest housing and regeneration projects Dublin City Council is delivering.

The signing took place on the day Browne hosted an informal meeting of European Union housing ministers in Dublin. Tsakiris described the Inchicore deal as an example of what cities and public lenders can do together to increase the supply of affordable rental homes. Browne said the agreement showed how Irish local authorities and state agencies could lead housing delivery by accessing European financing directly, adding another source of support for Ireland's efforts to build social and affordable homes at scale.

The Emmet Road development will bring two forms of rental housing together

The 441 cost-rental homes will account for more than three-quarters of the development, and the remaining 137 homes will be social housing. Under Ireland's cost-rental model, rents reflect the costs of financing, building, managing and maintaining homes, with the model intended to provide eligible households with a stable, affordable rental option. Combining the two forms of housing on the same site allows the council to serve households through different routes within one development.

The project will bring housing back to the former St Michael's Estate site as part of a wider redevelopment of Emmet Road. Access to a home and the ability to afford the rent can shape whether a household can stay in an area over time, particularly when people rely on schools, childcare or other services nearby. At An Droichead Órga, residents of the cost-rental and social homes will share the same neighbourhood facilities and public spaces.

A library, crèche and public spaces are part of the housing plan

The development's library and community hub will give people places to read, study, meet and take part in local activities. A crèche adds space for childcare, and the plans include public areas and space for businesses. For people who live nearby, these facilities will shape how the site fits into daily life in Inchicore.

Dublin City Council marked the start of construction earlier in 2026 and said the wider development would include a supermarket, a café and smaller shops, to be delivered under a separate contract. Those plans give more detail about how the commercial space could serve people living on and near the site, including by putting some everyday shopping within easier reach.

Barron described the financing agreement as a milestone in the council's efforts to build affordable housing at scale and create an inclusive neighbourhood in Inchicore. Dublin City Council Chief Executive Richard Shakespeare said working with the EIB would help accelerate delivery of the homes and community facilities. Both pointed to the importance of developing the former estate site as a mixed-tenure neighbourhood where community services are planned alongside housing.

Dublin's agreement fits into a wider European push for affordable homes

The EIB says it has provided more than €1.7 billion for housing investment across Ireland in recent years. Through its Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing, the EIB Group is targeting €6 billion in housing financing across Europe in 2026 and expanding the advice available to local authorities and housing providers preparing projects. The plan covers faster, more sustainable and less costly construction, energy-efficient renovation of existing homes and new affordable housing, with an emphasis on rental supply.

The EIB Group's More homes. Better homes portal gives local authorities, developers and other housing providers a place to look for advice, funding and financing. The European Commission endorsed the portal as a first step towards a Pan-European Investment Platform for Affordable and Sustainable Housing. In Dublin, the direct agreement shows how that wider effort can help a council finance homes and neighbourhood facilities through a project it is already delivering.