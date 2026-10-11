Athletics-Dominant Kipruto wins Chicago Marathon
Kenya's Amos Kipruto dominated the men's race at the Chicago Marathon in two hours one minute and nine seconds on Sunday, exacting revenge after his second-place finish a year ago. Kipruto finished 91 seconds behind Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in 2025 but flipped the script this time around, running all by himself through the final straight after a tactically flawless performance.
Ethiopian Tadese Bikila crossed the line in 2:02:56 while his compatriot Milkesa Mengesha (2:03:46) was third. It was the second marathon major win for Kipruto, who took the top of the podium in London four years ago.