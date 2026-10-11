Athletics-Dominant Kipruto wins Chicago Marathon

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 20:11 IST
Athletics-Dominant Kipruto wins Chicago Marathon

Kenya's Amos ​Kipruto dominated ​the men's ‌race at ​the Chicago Marathon in two hours ‌one minute and nine seconds on Sunday, exacting revenge after his second-place ‌finish a year ago. Kipruto finished ‌91 seconds behind Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in 2025 but flipped the script this ⁠time ​around, ⁠running all by himself through the final ⁠straight after a tactically flawless performance.

Ethiopian ​Tadese Bikila crossed the line ⁠in 2:02:56 while his compatriot Milkesa Mengesha (2:03:46) ⁠was ​third. It was the second marathon major win for Kipruto, ⁠who took the top of the ⁠podium ⁠in London four years ago.

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