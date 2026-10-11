Soccer-Struggling Corinthians sign Seedorf as manager
Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf has returned to a managerial role after seven years, with Brazilian side Corinthians announcing the 50-year-old as their coach on Sunday.
Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf has returned to a managerial role after seven years, with Brazilian side Corinthians announcing the 50-year-old as their coach on Sunday.
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