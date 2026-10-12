Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 02:25 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news ​briefs.

Pope Leo says he will ​undergo surgery for small growth ‌on lung

Pope ​Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health ‌check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure. Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square ‌for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth, a small nodule, was "well-contained" and ‌had been spotted early.

WHO unsure what caused pneumonia that killed plague-lab worker in Russia

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that it still does not know what caused the pneumonia that killed ⁠a Russian lab ​worker at an ⁠anti-plague research center in Siberia this month, and that no case of plague had been registered. The WHO ⁠said the Russian state regulator reported that tests of the lab worker and those ​who came in contact with her were negative for the high-threat pathogens tested, ⁠that her contacts still showed no symptoms, and that no further linked cases of severe pneumonia had ⁠been ​identified.

Philips wins Dutch court battle with shareholders over recall

A Dutch court on Saturday dismissed demands by shareholders of health technology company Philips for an investigation ⁠into allegations of misleading disclosures and management failures linked to the company's recall of sleep ⁠apnea devices. A ⁠large group of shareholders had demanded a court inquiry, as they said Philips executives had responded too late to the ‌problems that led ‌to the massive recall and had failed ​to adequately inform investors.

TRENDING

1
Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Global
2
Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republican

Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republ...

Global
3
US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

Global
4
Justice Department probes TV networks over Trump pool boycott

Justice Department probes TV networks over Trump pool boycott

Global

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