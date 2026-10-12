Reuters Health News Summary
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
Pope Leo says he will undergo surgery for small growth on lung
Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure. Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth, a small nodule, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.
WHO unsure what caused pneumonia that killed plague-lab worker in Russia
The World Health Organization said on Saturday that it still does not know what caused the pneumonia that killed a Russian lab worker at an anti-plague research center in Siberia this month, and that no case of plague had been registered. The WHO said the Russian state regulator reported that tests of the lab worker and those who came in contact with her were negative for the high-threat pathogens tested, that her contacts still showed no symptoms, and that no further linked cases of severe pneumonia had been identified.
Philips wins Dutch court battle with shareholders over recall
A Dutch court on Saturday dismissed demands by shareholders of health technology company Philips for an investigation into allegations of misleading disclosures and management failures linked to the company's recall of sleep apnea devices. A large group of shareholders had demanded a court inquiry, as they said Philips executives had responded too late to the problems that led to the massive recall and had failed to adequately inform investors.