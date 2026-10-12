FAA tells US airlines to exercise caution in Saudi Arabia flights, citing safety risks

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 03:19 IST
FAA tells US airlines to exercise caution in Saudi Arabia flights, citing safety risks

​The ​Federal Aviation Administration ‌on Sunday ​told US airlines to exercise ‌caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing safety ‌threats tied to ongoing military ‌activities and navigation system interference. The FAA Notice to Airmen, which lasts ⁠until ​December ⁠10, follows strikes Saturday and Sunday on ⁠Riyadh's international airport. The attack ​on Saturday killed 13 people ⁠and wounded more than 300.

"Threats could ⁠pose ​a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, ⁠including overflight, the arrival, and ⁠departure phases ⁠of flight," the FAA said.

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