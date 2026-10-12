Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 02:26 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment ​news briefs.

Ella Langley show ​canceled over security threat; ‌police say area ​is safe

Country music star Ella Langley's Friday night performance in Oklahoma was canceled shortly ‌before it was scheduled to start over what the singer called a "serious security threat." Police said they conducted security checks after a caller warned of harm ‌but found no credible threat.

Catherine Zeta-Jones finally puts her Welsh ‌accent to work in show 'Kill Jackie'

It was not until Catherine Zeta-Jones began working on the Prime Video series "Kill Jackie" that she had an epiphany: for the first time ⁠in ​her career, she ⁠would be playing a character with a Welsh accent, matching her own. "Jackie Price ⁠is Welsh. Even her name sounds Welsh," Zeta-Jones told Reuters, referring to the former ​drug dealer turned art dealer she portrays in the series.

'Avatar: The ⁠Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos'

The world of ⁠successful ​TV franchise "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is expanding once again, with a new prequel series that will follow the story of a ⁠rebellious teenager Avatar — a being who controls the elements. Franchise co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and ⁠Bryan Konietzko announced ⁠the animated TV series, titled "Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos," on Friday at New York Comic Con, with ‌attendees getting a ‌first look at Kuruk and ​his pet, Nikik.

TRENDING

1
Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Global
2
Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republican

Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republ...

Global
3
US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

Global
4
Justice Department probes TV networks over Trump pool boycott

Justice Department probes TV networks over Trump pool boycott

Global

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