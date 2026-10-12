NFL-Commanders coach shoulders blame after botched clock management against Giants

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 03:34 IST
NFL-Commanders coach shoulders blame after botched clock management against Giants

The Washington Commanders closed out their ​Week 5 game with a ​tie that felt like a ‌loss, ​head coach Dan Quinn said on Sunday, after an inexplicable clock management error left them deadlocked 27-27 ‌with the New York Giants. Giants quarterback Jameis Winston forced the overtime with a pair of late touchdown passes before New York's luck appeared to run out ‌when running back Cameron Skattebo fumbled with two minutes left in the ‌extra time.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels got Washington within striking distance for a field goal but the Commanders elected to run another play with no timeouts remaining, sending Daniels scrambling up the ⁠middle ​for no gain. With ⁠time running out, Daniels was unable to stop the clock as his teammates could not ⁠get to the line of scrimmage fast enough, enraging fans as Washington fell to ​1-3-1 for the season.

"I'm gutted for our team. We were given a ⁠lot of opportunities tonight," said head coach Dan Quinn, who repeatedly insisted the fault did ⁠not ​lie with his quarterback. "The sequencing of that does not fall on him... we were just trying to gain more (yards) - we don't need to."

The ⁠finish soured Daniels' return from injury, as he made the decision to play after ⁠a two-game ⁠absence due to a dislocated elbow. "We've all got to be better situationally," Daniels told reporters. "We've just got to be ‌better overall."

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