Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Christian Yelich not in Brewers' ​lineup against Dodgers' Tarik Skubal

Milwaukee Brewers captain and ​2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich wasn't in ‌the ​starting lineup for Sunday night's Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. Brewers manager Pat Murphy opted for right-handed-hitting Andrew Vaughn as the designated ‌hitter with the Dodgers starting left-hander Tarik Skubal. The left-handed-hitting Yelich is 0-for-2 with one strikeout against Skubal.

Motor racing-Verstappen cruises to first Singapore GP win as Antonelli closes on crown

Red Bull's Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance to win the Singapore Grand Prix from ‌pole position on Sunday, securing his second straight victory of the season after a perfect weekend that included a sprint ‌race triumph. The Dutchman controlled the race from the start at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, fending off an early challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who finished second while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was third to close in on a first title.

Athletics-Feysa holds off Lokedi to win Chicago Marathon, Kipruto triumphs in ⁠men's race

Ethiopian ​Hawi Feysa retained her Chicago ⁠Marathon crown in a heavyweight clash with Kenya's Sharon Lokedi on Sunday, breaking the tape in two hours, 13 minutes and 33 seconds, while Kenya's ⁠Amos Kipruto dominated the men's race in 2:01:09. The back-to-back Boston winner Lokedi (2:14:07) battled with Feysa through much of the final six miles ​of the course but could not hang on as the Ethiopian slammed her foot on the gas in the ⁠final mile.

Tennis-UN Human Rights office condemns racist abuse targeting Gauff

The United Nations Human Rights office has condemned online racist abuse faced by Coco Gauff after a ⁠replayed ​point sparked a backlash against the American tennis player this week. Gauff was targeted after stopping play during a crucial point in her win over Sun Xinran at the China Open, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising ⁠board as Sun was about to hit a winner.

Browns lose rookie WR KC Concepcion (head) on fierce hit

Cleveland Browns rookie receiver ⁠KC Concepcion sustained a head ⁠injury midway through the first quarter of Sunday's 17-12 loss to the New York Jets. Concepcion was injured in the first quarter when Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick crashed into him with a ‌helmet-to-helmet hit. Concepcion ‌remained down on the turf for a few minutes before ​being helped off the field.