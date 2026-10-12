Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Middle East war, high debt levels to dominate IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok

Finance officials from around the world will gather in Bangkok this week under the shadow of a widening war in the Middle East, the biggest-ever energy supply shock and rising interest rates that ​together pose daunting risks to already-sluggish global economic growth. The US-Israeli-led war with Iran, now in its eighth month, and its inflationary impact, will dominate the agenda and sideline conversations during the annual meetings of the International ​Monetary Fund and World Bank, being held outside of Washington for the first time in three years.

At least 139 migrants dead, including some ‌children, after boat from ​Djibouti to Yemen capsizes, UN agency says

At least 139 migrants, including at least 15 children, have died and around 84 are missing after a boat carrying more than 300 people capsized while sailing from Djibouti to Yemen, the United Nations' International Organization for Migration said on Sunday. The boat, carrying 305 people, capsized near Guhere, north of Obock — a port town in Djibouti — during the night of October 8-9, the IOM said, citing survivor accounts.

Russian attacks kill six people in two Ukrainian cities

Russian attacks killed six people in two Ukrainian cities on Sunday, including a strike on a grocery store in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, where three people died and 20 were injured, officials said. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov, ‌writing on Telegram, said two children were among the injured.

At least 72 Sudanese artisanal miners killed in strike, rights monitor says

At least 72 artisanal miners were killed in an airstrike in northern Sudan on Saturday, rights monitor Emergency Lawyers said on Sunday, in the second such incident in several months. Emergency Lawyers blamed the Egyptian air force for the strike, a claim Reuters could not immediately verify. The Egyptian military did not comment on the incident and Egypt's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US threatens to block arms for Ukraine over refinery attacks, FT reports

The US is threatening to stop the procurement system that provides Ukraine with weapons in order to press Kyiv to halt its deep strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials in Europe. The officials, who received calls from US officials or were briefed on them, said that the US was lobbying European capitals and Kyiv to try to end the attacks on ‌Russian oil refineries, the report added.

Germany backs Ukraine's Zelenskiy after Trump's call for his removal

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul restated Berlin's support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday following US President Donald Trump's call for his removal and urged more pressure to be put on Russia to resume peace talks. Wadephul said Germany remained by the side of Ukraine and its government "and fully support the President as he carries out his difficult duties."

Mexico's Sheinbaum urges coastal ‌residents to remain indoors as Hurricane Simon nears coast

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged residents along the country's Pacific coast to remain indoors on Sunday as powerful Hurricane Simon approached Mexico's west-central coast, threatening destructive winds, dangerous storm surges and potentially deadly flooding. The Category 4 storm was located about 65 miles (105 km) west-northwest of the port city of Manzanillo, in Colima state, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory at 9 a.m. local time.

Polish police detain man over threat to PM and defence minister

Polish police have detained a man suspected of planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Interior Minister said on Sunday.

Marcin Kierwinski told state news channel TVP Info that police had detained a man in his sixties in the Lower Silesia region of southern Poland.

Pope Leo says he will undergo surgery for small growth on lung

Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure. Leo told pilgrims in ⁠St. Peter's Square for his ​weekly Sunday prayer that the growth, a small nodule, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

Rallying in Sao Paulo, presidential candidates seek ⁠votes and political support

With Brazil's polarized presidential election entering its final stretch, candidates rallied supporters and politicians on Sunday in Sao Paulo, the nation's largest state capital, ahead of the October 25 runoff. Conservative Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who led the first round on October 4 with 47% of the vote, met with reelected Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas. Building on his early post-election momentum, Bolsonaro focused his Sunday campaign efforts on securing political backing by meeting with mayors and city councilors.

FAA tells US airlines to exercise caution in Saudi Arabia flights, citing safety risks

The Federal Aviation Administration told ⁠US airlines on Sunday to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia, citing safety threats tied to ongoing military activities and navigation system interference. The FAA Notice to Airmen, which lasts until December 10, follows strikes on Saturday and Sunday on Riyadh's international airport. The attack on Saturday killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

Iran says US response to its proposal to reopen Hormuz was 'insufficient'

The United States' response to Iran's seven conditions in a proposal to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz was "insufficient", Iran's security chief, Mohsen ​Rezaei, was quoted by state media on Sunday as saying. Iran presented a proposal during the UN General Assembly under which the Strait of Hormuz waterway could be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days if the conditions were met, to which the US later replied via Qatari intermediaries.

Panama suffers over 200 aftershocks after Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake

Panama has recorded more than 200 aftershocks following Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake that damaged hundreds ⁠of homes and infrastructure across the country's central provinces, prompting the government to declare a national state of emergency over the weekend. No deaths have been reported, but at least 27 people were injured and nearly 900 homes have been damaged, according to emergency authorities, though the figure could rise as assessments continue in remote communities.

Saudi Arabia reports injuries in new attack at Riyadh airport, day after strike kills 13

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for a Saturday strike on Riyadh's international airport that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, while Saudi authorities reported that people were injured in a new attack on the ⁠airport on ​Sunday. Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen said an unidentified projectile had targeted Riyadh's international airport Terminal 4 on Sunday, causing a fire. An unspecified number of people were injured, the Saudi civil aviation authority said, adding it was still assessing the damage.

Protesters seeking India election chief's ouster detained, as 'cockroach' leaders released

Police detained hundreds of protesters in Delhi for a second day on Sunday as sporadic protests broke out demanding India's election chief quit, while a court ordered the release of "cockroach" movement founder Abhijeet Dipke and two other senior leaders. Dipke and the other leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a nationwide youth protest movement, were detained when their plane landed in Delhi on Saturday as the movement planned to gather thousands of people at Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

Chile's Codelco reports mudslide at El Teniente mine; three workers affected

Chile's state-owned copper miner Codelco said on Sunday a mudslide had occurred at its El Teniente mine, adding that one of the three ⁠workers affected by the incident had been rescued and efforts were underway to reach the two others. The company said heavy rainfall in central Chile had triggered the landslide at the mine's open-pit operation.

Nepal urges villagers to evacuate after flood triggered by landslide, 5 missing

Nepali authorities urged villagers on Sunday to move to safer places after a flood in a river in the central part of the country swept away several houses and infrastructure, but ⁠there were no reports of any casualties. Two women and three men were out of contact, the national disaster authority said. The army said ⁠a further 49 people, including a foreigner, had been rescued. They did not give the person's nationality.

US Republicans, Democrats want Trump to reverse course on Russia diesel

Republican and Democratic US senators called on President Donald Trump on Sunday to "reverse course" on his diesel supply deal with Russia, saying it runs counter to US law barring imports of energy until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine. "Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine," the seven senators - four of Trump's fellow Republicans and three Democrats - said in a statement.

Pakistan imposes emergency rule over Imran Khan's provincial government

Pakistan's president declared a state of emergency and suspended a provincial government ‌led by the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, ‌which the federal government said had failed to tackle Islamist militancy in the province bordering Afghanistan. The state of emergency and imposition of a new governor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sharply escalates a standoff between Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the government, and ​comes a week after PTI supporters gathered in the province intending to march on Islamabad to demand Khan's release.