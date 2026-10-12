Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump reiterated his ​complaints on Friday about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that ​had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee. Trump unleashed on Norway ‌hours ​after the committee awarded this year's prize to Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

Five shot dead at residence in Georgia's Douglas, police says

Five people were shot dead at a residence in Douglas, Georgia, on October 9, the city's police department said on Saturday. Officers with the Douglas ‌Police Department responded late on Friday to a report of shots fired and found five people with gunshot wounds who were all pronounced dead, according to a police statement.

Isaias kills four, about 670,000 without power after landfall

Four people died after Hurricane Isaias made landfall early on Saturday, and about 670,000 residents in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi were still without power as the storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, according to local authorities and electricity monitoring services. Two of the deaths resulted from trees falling on homes, ‌according to local media and authorities.

Anthropic discloses fake tip to police among new rogue AI incidents

An Anthropic artificial intelligence model submitted a false homicide tip to a Philadelphia police website, among a string of incidents the AI company disclosed ‌on Friday detailing Claude models' unsanctioned manipulation of some government websites. It is the first known instance in which a rogue AI appears to have tried to communicate a bogus tip to authorities, despite instructions not to create accounts or submit anything destructive, while not explicitly barred from submitting forms.

The midterm strategy driving Democrats deep into Trump country

On paper, Democrat Justin Pearson, a 31-year-old Tennessee state legislator, has little chance of winning the state's 9th Congressional District, which Republican lawmakers redrew months ago from a Democratic stronghold to a deeply Republican seat. Yet this week the national Democratic Party added the ⁠rural district to its ​list of midterm targets in November, part of a broader strategy ⁠to compete in President Donald Trump's conservative heartland despite long odds of flipping it.

Amelia Earhart expedition heads to Pacific atoll hoping to find her plane

A US-based team of marine archaeologists has set sail for a tiny island in the far western Pacific seeking to examine the latest tantalizing clue ⁠to one of the 20th century's great unsolved mysteries: the 1937 disappearance of famed aviator Amelia Earhart. Backed by Purdue University, an institution long affiliated with Earhart and her legacy, the group aims to learn whether a submerged object detected by satellite imagery in the island's lagoon ​six years ago is the wreckage of Earhart's twin-engine Lockheed Electra 10-E airplane.

Justice Department probes TV networks over Trump pool boycott

The US Justice Department said on Saturday it is investigating whether television networks violated federal antitrust laws ⁠over their decision to boycott covering the White House following its decision to pull the credentials of reporters from three news organizations, including CNN. The networks under investigation are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News, the Justice Department said.

Pope Leo condemns death penalty as Trump mulls livestreamed execution

Pope Leo renewed his condemnation ⁠of ​the death penalty on Saturday, saying it violates the sanctity of human life and deprives people of the chance of redemption, days after the Pentagon said it planned to livestream an execution. The US military will livestream the upcoming firing squad execution of a gunman who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in 2009, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday, in what would be an unprecedented broadcast of a US execution.

US Republicans, Democrats want Trump to reverse ⁠course on Russia diesel

Republican and Democratic US senators called on President Donald Trump on Sunday to "reverse course" on his diesel supply deal with Russia, saying it runs counter to US law barring imports of energy until Russia ends its ⁠aggression against Ukraine. "Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent ⁠American dollars from financing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine," the seven senators - four of Trump's fellow Republicans and three Democrats - said in a statement.

Erie, Pennsylvania shooter killed 8 people, then himself, police say

A 45-year-old man shot and killed eight people in Erie, Pennsylvania, including a pregnant woman and two children, then apparently shot himself to death, authorities said on ‌Saturday at a press conference where they ‌revealed details of the previous evening's shooting. The shooter, who has yet to be identified, died of an apparent self-inflicted wound before officers ​arrived on the scene, said Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah.