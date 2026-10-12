China sanctions Paraguay, Belize ministers over Taiwan ties

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 08:21 IST
China sanctions Paraguay, Belize ministers over Taiwan ties

China ​placed sanctions ​from Monday on ‌Paraguay's communications ​minister as well as the foreign minister ‌of Belize, on the grounds of their countries' ties with Taiwan. The foreign ‌ministry cited national sovereignty and ‌security as reasons for the measures, saying some Belize and Paraguay politicians have been "anti-China" in ⁠pushing ​for ⁠their nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The ⁠measures include barring entry visas ​to Hong Kong and Macau, and prohibition ⁠on Chinese organisations and individuals from engaging ⁠in ​transactions, cooperation or other activities, the ministry said in two ⁠notices. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its territory, an ⁠assertion ⁠strongly rejected by the government in Taipei.

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