China sanctions Paraguay, Belize ministers over Taiwan ties
China placed sanctions from Monday on Paraguay's communications minister as well as the foreign minister of Belize, on the grounds of their countries' ties with Taiwan. The foreign ministry cited national sovereignty and security as reasons for the measures, saying some Belize and Paraguay politicians have been "anti-China" in pushing for their nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
The measures include barring entry visas to Hong Kong and Macau, and prohibition on Chinese organisations and individuals from engaging in transactions, cooperation or other activities, the ministry said in two notices. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its territory, an assertion strongly rejected by the government in Taipei.