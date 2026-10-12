IMF says AI investment keeps global growth around 3%, with major Asia benefits

Strong ​investment in ​AI infrastructure is keeping ‌global growth ​at around 3%, yielding major benefits for many ‌Asian economies that supply the hardware, such as Thailand, said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of ‌the International Monetary Fund. The artificial intelligence ‌investment boom was a "demand shock, an investment shock" that could boost growth in advanced regional economies ⁠by ​a ⁠half to one full percentage point, and emerging ⁠Asian economies by 0.2 to 0.8 percentage ​point, she said.

"So that shift into higher ⁠gear is what is keeping the world economy ⁠growing ​at around 3%, despite the fact we are being dragged down by ⁠the energy supply shock," Georgieva told IMF ⁠and World ⁠Bank annual meetings in the Thai capital.