UPDATE 1-China holds intensive talks on hybrid, EV trade with EU

China and the European Union held "intensive consultations" on the trade of hybrid ‌and electric vehicles, as well as efforts ‌to balance economic and trade concerns, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

On hybrid vehicles, both sides ⁠agreed ​that ⁠the export quota given to China would not be ⁠lower than quotas allocated to other imports sources, ​and that EU measures must not ⁠specifically target the country's products or discriminate against its ⁠firms. Both ​also agreed on an upward adjustment of hybrid vehicle exports based on ⁠the 2025 figures to ensure opportunities and stable ⁠growth ⁠for Chinese enterprises, the ministry added in its statement.