Baloch Yakjehti Committee accuses Pakistani forces of deadly drone strike in Mastung

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistani security forces of endangering civilian lives in Balochistan after a drone strike and a separate incident of Frontier Corps (FC) firing left four men injured in Mastung. The committee demanded independent investigations, accountability and an end to attacks on civilian areas, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 12:57 IST
Baloch Yakjehti Committee accuses Pakistani forces of deadly drone strike in Mastung
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistani security forces of endangering civilian lives in Balochistan after a drone strike and a separate incident of Frontier Corps (FC) firing left four men injured in Mastung. The committee demanded independent investigations, accountability and an end to attacks on civilian areas, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC stated that two men sustained serious injuries when a drone reportedly struck outside a house in the Khadkocha area of Mastung on October 9. The injured were identified as Javed Hammad and Allah Bakhsh.

The committee said the use of drones and fighter jets in populated areas raised serious concerns about civilian safety, fundamental rights and human dignity. It stated that residential neighbourhoods must not become battlefields and stressed that no military or political justification could outweigh the protection of innocent lives. The BYC questioned how long Balochistan's residents would continue to endure violence, insecurity and fear. It called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian settlements, justice for the injured and impartial inquiries to identify those responsible.

In a separate statement, the BYC reported that two young men from Paringabad were critically wounded in alleged FC firing near Zakir Hotel on Mastung's Singar Bypass on October 4, shortly before sunset. The injured were identified as Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Zahir. The committee alleged that the FC had converted Zakir Hotel into a checkpoint after shutting it down approximately a month earlier, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

It further claimed that 12 shops, a block factory, a tile factory and other nearby businesses had been closed, depriving dozens of families of their livelihoods. Describing the worsening situation, the BYC cited reports of bodies dumped along roadsides, orchards destroyed, families displaced, drone attacks and shootings, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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