Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 12:12 IST
Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

An Israeli ​strike killed at least ​two Palestinians in ‌the southern Gaza ​Strip on Monday, health officials said. The Israeli military said it ‌targeted a militant in the area, without giving further information.

Israel, which says Hamas has been rearming and ‌launching attacks in violation of a ceasefire, has stepped ‌up strikes on the group in recent weeks. Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and ⁠accuses ​Israel ⁠of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Last year's US-brokered Gaza ceasefire ⁠calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little ​progress has been made towards implementing a deal to ⁠end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm ⁠and ​Israel to withdraw its troops. Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been ⁠killed by Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says ⁠four ⁠of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

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