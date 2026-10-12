Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say

An Israeli ​strike killed at least ‌two Palestinians ​in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, health officials said.

The Israeli military said it targeted ‌a militant in the area, without giving further information. Late on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent in the Mawasi area of Khan ‌Younis in southern Gaza, killing three people, medics said. The ‌Israeli military told Reuters on Monday they struck militants in the area.

Israel, which says Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of a ceasefire, ⁠has ​stepped up ⁠strikes on the group in recent weeks. Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks ⁠or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace ​deal.

Last year's US-brokered Gaza ceasefire calls for the eventual reconstruction ⁠of the territory. But little progress has been made towards implementing a deal ⁠to ​end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops. Gaza health officials have said ⁠at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the ⁠October 2025 ceasefire. ⁠Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.