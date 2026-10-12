German labour minister to quit after stepdaughter's death

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 13:18 IST
German labour minister to quit after stepdaughter's death

Baerbel Bas, Germany's ​labour minister and co-head of the centre-left ​SPD, resigned from both posts on Monday, ‌citing ​the death of her stepdaughter and mounting political attacks against her, dealing a blow to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government.

"After my stepdaughter's death, I ‌realised that I need time to come to terms with my grief," Bas said in a statement. Bas, whose ministry oversees large parts of Germany's welfare system, also said she had faced increasing "public attacks", including from members ‌of the CDU/CSU conservative bloc, the SPD's coalition partners.

Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, the SPD's other ‌co-leader, said in a statement: "The attacks against her during the past days of her mourning were inappropriate. That is unacceptable." Klingbeil's finance ministry said he would cancel a planned trip to India that had been scheduled to begin later on Monday.

Bas' departure ⁠adds ​to pressure on the ⁠coalition government led by Merz, which has been struggling in opinion polls and was shaken by regional election results last month that ⁠saw major gains for both the far right and far left. The coalition partners have been working on changes ​to the nation's pay-as-you-go retirement system to address demographic challenges, a key element of a broader economic ⁠and social reform programme.

Bas had come under attack from lower ranks of the conservative party bloc over delays to the pension overhaul, which ⁠was ​intended to follow recommendations made by an expert commission. Merz struck a conciliatory tone on X on Monday, saying Bas' decision deserved respect and thanking her for her commitment and their close cooperation.

The SPD ⁠said that Alexander Schweitzer, the former state premier of Rhineland-Palatinate and one of the party's deputy leaders, would ⁠take over as labour ⁠minister. It remained unclear who would succeed Bas as the SPD's co-leader. Bas said she would retain her seat in parliament.

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