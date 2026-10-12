Prime Minister Andy Burnham will tell parliament on ​Monday Britain must consider a new, closer ​relationship with the European Union, ‌saying ​a new post-Brexit deal with the bloc could boost growth and help control immigration. Burnham, who campaigned for Britain to stay in ‌the EU in a 2016 referendum on membership, will mark the end of a parliamentary recess on Monday with a statement to lawmakers focusing on the nation's approach to the bloc.

In a break ‌with his predecessor, Keir Starmer, who steered clear of restarting a years-long divisive debate over ‌the EU, Burnham is making the case that Britain has not benefited from Brexit and should again take a "calm, clear-eyed look" at ties. "Andy understands why some politicians don't want to face up to the reality that Brexit ⁠has not ​delivered what they once promised. ⁠But it is time for a different conversation about what our long-term relationship should be," a source in ⁠Burnham's Downing Street office said.

"Sticking with the status quo and not working relentlessly to secure a good deal ​that boosts growth would be a major dereliction of duty." He will call on all ⁠parties to support his approach by saying it would be irresponsible to ignore the possibility of a new deal.

At his ⁠Labour ​Party's annual conference last month, Burnham used a speech to argue it was time for Britain to consider options for its relationship with the EU, including rejoining - a suggestion that ⁠was met warily by some of the bloc's leaders. Since Brexit, the appetite in Britain to ⁠rejoin the bloc ⁠has improved in recent years with most Britons in favour, according to opinion polls, but support often drops when people are asked about contributing to ‌EU budgets ‌and adopting the euro.