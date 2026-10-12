Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. ​doesn't expect rib injury to be long term

Atlanta quarterback ​Michael Penix Jr. wasn't able to finish the ‌Falcons' ​30-23 home loss in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night because of a rib injury, but he is confident the problem is not long term. Penix ‌was sacked by the Ravens' Tavius Robinson with 19 seconds left in regulation and fumbled on the play. The Falcons recovered, but Penix went to the sideline for one play, with Tua Tagovailoa replacing him. Penix returned and threw an incompletion before Alanta punted ‌to send the game into overtime.

Christian Yelich not in Brewers' lineup against Dodgers' Tarik Skubal

Milwaukee Brewers captain and 2018 National ‌League MVP Christian Yelich wasn't in the starting lineup for Sunday night's Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. Brewers manager Pat Murphy opted for right-handed-hitting Andrew Vaughn as the designated hitter with the Dodgers starting left-hander Tarik Skubal. The left-handed-hitting Yelich is 0-for-2 with one strikeout ⁠against Skubal.

Motor ​racing-Verstappen cruises to first Singapore ⁠GP win as Antonelli closes on crown

Red Bull's Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance to win the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, securing ⁠his second straight victory of the season after a perfect weekend that included a sprint race triumph. The Dutchman controlled the race from the start ​at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, fending off an early challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who finished second while ⁠Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was third to close in on a first title.

Boxing-Alvarez will go ahead with title fight in Riyadh despite attacks, says Alalshikh

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will ⁠fight ​in his world title bout against Christian M'billi in Saudi Arabia this month, promoter Turki Al-Sheikh said after a strike on Riyadh's international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for Saturday's ⁠attack, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade.

Dream unable to use Hawks' arena for WNBA Finals

Due to ⁠scheduling conflicts, the Atlanta Dream ⁠will be unable to host games in the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena, home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. The Dream played six of their 22 regular-season games at State ‌Farm Arena in ‌downtown Atlanta and the other 16 at the significantly smaller Gateway ​Center Arena in College Park, Ga.