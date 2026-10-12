China stocks fall as higher global yields, trade tensions weigh
China stocks fell on Monday, as Beijing's supportive gestures failed to steady a sliding market, with investors unsettled by higher global interest rates and trade tensions.
China stocks fell on Monday, as Beijing's supportive gestures failed to steady a sliding market, with investors unsettled by higher global interest rates and trade tensions.
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