Zelenskiy urges US to ensure Russia respects energy ceasefire

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 14:27 IST
Zelenskiy urges US to ensure Russia respects energy ceasefire

Russia ​has violated an ​energy ceasefire announced by ‌US President ​Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday, ‌urging Washington to step in to ensure that Moscow abided by the terms of the putative ‌agreement. "There were Russian violations of the energy ‌ceasefire announced by President Trump," Zelenskiy told a security conference in Warsaw via video link.

"We are waiting ⁠for ​the details ⁠of the conditions between the Americans and Russians, and ⁠we are waiting to see one specific step the ​Americans are ready to take," said Zelenskiy, who ⁠said he had learned about the ceasefire ⁠deal ​from the media. "This energy ceasefire, it can work, and it can become ⁠a major step toward ending the war if the ⁠Americans ⁠truly step in now and make sure Russians respect it."

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