Sweden releases tanker seized in March in Baltic Sea
Sweden has released the oil products tanker Sea Owl 1 that it seized in March in the Baltic Sea after its current flag state Equatorial Guinea confirmed the vessel is correctly registered, the Nordic country's transport agency said on Monday. At the time it was seized, the tanker was flying the Comorian flag, but Swedish authorities suspected it sailing under a false flag and of violating of Sweden's maritime act.
"The vessel's registration in the stated flag state of Equatorial Guinea has been verified," the Swedish Transport Agency said in a statement on Monday, adding that it also completed other checks required for its release. The coast guard said separately on Monday that the ship Caffa, which was also seized in March, remains in Sweden. Sweden's top court in August upheld a ruling that the Caffa can be handed over to Ukraine, where it is suspected of illegally transporting grain from Russian-occupied territory.