Sweden has released the ​oil products tanker ​Sea Owl 1 ‌that it ​seized in March in the Baltic Sea after its current ‌flag state Equatorial Guinea confirmed the vessel is correctly registered, the Nordic country's transport agency said on Monday. At the ‌time it was seized, the tanker was ‌flying the Comorian flag, but Swedish authorities suspected it sailing under a false flag and of violating of Sweden's maritime ⁠act.

"The ​vessel's registration ⁠in the stated flag state of Equatorial Guinea has been ⁠verified," the Swedish Transport Agency said in a statement on ​Monday, adding that it also completed other checks ⁠required for its release. The coast guard said separately on ⁠Monday ​that the ship Caffa, which was also seized in March, remains in Sweden. Sweden's top court ⁠in August upheld a ruling that the Caffa can be ⁠handed ⁠over to Ukraine, where it is suspected of illegally transporting grain from Russian-occupied territory.