Iran executes 'key operative' of Sunni militant group, Mizan news agency reports

Iran ​executed on ​Monday a ‌key operative of ​the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl ‌for supplying weapons, transporting militants and identifying military bases for attacks, the judiciary's Mizan ‌news agency reported. It identified the ‌executed man as Omar Darestaran but gave no further details.

Jaish al-Adl, which operates in ⁠Iran's ​southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan ⁠province and has claimed responsibility for attacks on ⁠Iranian security forces, joined several other ​Baluch militant groups in December 2025 to ⁠form an umbrella coalition called the Popular ⁠Resistance ​Front. Iran has accused Israel, the United States and regional rival Saudi ⁠Arabia of backing militants carrying out ⁠attacks ⁠on its security forces. Riyadh denies any connection with the attacks.