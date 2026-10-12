"Matter of principle, not a protest": Abhishek Manu Singhvi says diverse political parties moving Supreme Court; advocates recite Preamble at Delhi HC

Senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday stated that diverse political parties are approaching the Supreme Court on a "matter of principle," clarifying that it is not a protest march but a unified legal move. Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Singhvi outlined the collective decision taken by multiple opposition parties to knock on the doors of the apex court.

"It's very simple. There is no protest march; we are going on a matter of principle. All diverse political parties to file the petition before the Supreme Court," Singhvi said. Meanwhile, tensions spilt into the legal fraternity as advocates gathered in large numbers on the lawns of the Delhi High Court to register their protest against recent police action and alleged brutality meted out to lawyers.

In a symbolic act of dissent, the assembled advocates collectively read aloud the Preamble to the Constitution of India, demanding accountability, respect for constitutional safeguards, and immediate action against police personnel involved in the alleged excesses. The developments come amid escalating political and legal friction in the national capital, with opposition parties and bar members ramping up resistance both on the streets and inside courtrooms.

Earlier in the day, the INDIA bloc MPs reached the Barakhamba Road intersection as they began a march towards the Supreme Court, where they will petition the court, listing out alleged irregularities in the SIR process and seek action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc constituents include former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the CPI and CPM.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "The entire country is on the streets today. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress workers from across the country have gathered here. All of us have just one demand: for the Supreme Court to hear us. What the CEC did is illegal and unconstitutional. He will have to resign from his post. The proof of 'vote chori' produced by us proves that we will have to fight the battle to save democracy in this country. We want to speak peacefully, in a Gandhian manner. But the police are beating up the youth. Leaders are being jailed. This is wrong. I think the Supreme Court must hear us so that the correct measures can be taken. CEC has no right to continue in the position...This Govt is pushing forward Police to protect itself." The parties said that the MPs will demand the resignation of the CE and sign the petition at the apex court.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadoriya said, "The march is being led to the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and that action be taken to send him to jail. This struggle and protest will continue until he resigns and is sent to jail." CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "Inside the Supreme Court, 10 leaders will sign the petition and submit it on behalf of the INDIA bloc. I am one of the signatories." (ANI)