Pope Leo sticks to normal schedule ahead of surgery to remove lung nodule

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 14:52 IST
Pope Leo sticks to normal schedule ahead of surgery to remove lung nodule

​Pope Leo ​is maintaining a ‌regular schedule ​on Monday as he awaits ‌surgery to remove a small growth found on one of his lungs, the ‌Vatican said. Leo, 71, said on ‌Sunday that the growth, a small nodule, had been found on a recent ⁠check-up, ​was "well-contained" ⁠and had been spotted early.

The nodule was found ⁠during a routine health check, the Vatican ​confirmed on Monday. Leo elected pope ⁠by the world's cardinals in May ⁠2025, ​is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including ⁠tennis, and is not known to be ⁠a ⁠smoker or to previously have had health issues.

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