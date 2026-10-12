Pope Leo sticks to normal schedule ahead of surgery to remove lung nodule
Pope Leo is maintaining a regular schedule on Monday as he awaits surgery to remove a small growth found on one of his lungs, the Vatican said. Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the growth, a small nodule, had been found on a recent check-up, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.
The nodule was found during a routine health check, the Vatican confirmed on Monday. Leo elected pope by the world's cardinals in May 2025, is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to be a smoker or to previously have had health issues.