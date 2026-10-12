Philippine lower house approves bill restricting minors' social media access
The Philippine lower house approved a bill on Monday that would restrict minors' access to social media, voting overwhelmingly in favor of the measure.
The Philippine lower house approved a bill on Monday that would restrict minors' access to social media, voting overwhelmingly in favor of the measure.
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