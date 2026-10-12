Cricket-Australia stretch lead over South Africa to 280 runs

Australia increased their lead over South ​Africa to 280 runs but lost four ​wickets in reaching 174-4 at ‌lunch on ​the fourth day of the first test as Kingsmead on Monday.

Australia had 106-run first-innings lead and after resuming at 33-0, accelerated the ‌scoring to set an imposing target and give themselves enough time to bowl out South Africa to win the first of the three-match series. Matt Renshaw was not out on 32 and Alex Carey unbeaten ‌on 5 at lunch.

Travis Head (11) was first to depart after Australia had added 10 runs ‌to their overnight tally when he got a leading edge to a rising delivery from Marco Jansen and chipped the ball straight to Temba Bavuma at mid-on. Head’s role as opener is likely to come under further scrutiny ahead of the ⁠start ​of the second test ⁠in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Nic Maddinson, who made a duck in the first innings on his return after a decade out ⁠of test cricket, played some expansive shots before Anrich Nortje clean bowled him for 48 and Steve Smith ​was also attacking but was caught on the boundary by Jansen off spinner Simon Harmer ⁠for 27. Marnus Labuschagne was another who needed a high-scoring knock to keep critics at bay but was out for 37 ⁠when ​he miscued Keshav Maharaj to Bavuma in the covers.

Bad light curtailed play on each of the opening three days and Australia will be looking to the second session to increase their ⁠lead past the 350-run mark before considering declaring. They will want to have a bowl at the home ⁠side’s top order ⁠before the close of play, and have a full day on Tuesday to chase victory.

Australia scored 390 in the first innings including 190 from Renshaw. ‌South Africa ‌replied with 284. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Ed Osmond)