Putin is ready to stop attacks on Ukraine, but only on election day, RIA reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin would be ready to order the military not to attack Ukraine during the presidential election day in the country, Russian news agency RIA quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.
The Kremlin earlier on Monday rejected a 60-day ceasefire idea proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to allow his country to hold presidential election, saying it wanted an overall peace deal instead.