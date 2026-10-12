Russian ​President ‌Vladimir Putin would ​be ready to order ‌the military not to attack Ukraine during the presidential ‌election day in the ‌country, Russian news agency RIA quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov ​as ⁠saying on Monday.

The Kremlin earlier ⁠on Monday rejected a ​60-day ceasefire idea proposed by ⁠Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠to allow ​his country to hold presidential election, ⁠saying it wanted an overall peace ⁠deal ⁠instead.