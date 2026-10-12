Pupil shoots at teachers with hunting rifle in southern France

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 15:56 IST
Pupil shoots at teachers with hunting rifle in southern France

​A French middle-school ‌pupil shot and ​wounded a headteacher and a female staff member with a hunting ‌rifle at a school near Marseille on Monday, the local mayor said.

A supervisor at Joseph Lakanal college ‌disarmed the 14-year-old before police arrived, Aubagne mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari ‌told reporters. Both victims were hospitalised but neither suffered life-threatening injuries, he added. BFM TV said the 14-year-old pupil had ⁠entered ​the school with ⁠the rifle hidden in a guitar case.

"It's a kid ⁠who goes to that school. He entered with a rifle, ​the investigation will determine how, and fired twice ⁠in a corridor toward the principal and a teacher," Squillari ⁠said. There ​was no immediate indication that the shooting was linked to a three-week wave of protests, ⁠some violent, that have rocked high schools across the country. ⁠President ⁠Emmanuel Macron condemned those incidents of violence on Monday.

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