Pupil shoots at teachers with hunting rifle in southern France
A French middle-school pupil shot and wounded a headteacher and a female staff member with a hunting rifle at a school near Marseille on Monday, the local mayor said.
A supervisor at Joseph Lakanal college disarmed the 14-year-old before police arrived, Aubagne mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari told reporters. Both victims were hospitalised but neither suffered life-threatening injuries, he added. BFM TV said the 14-year-old pupil had entered the school with the rifle hidden in a guitar case.
"It's a kid who goes to that school. He entered with a rifle, the investigation will determine how, and fired twice in a corridor toward the principal and a teacher," Squillari said. There was no immediate indication that the shooting was linked to a three-week wave of protests, some violent, that have rocked high schools across the country. President Emmanuel Macron condemned those incidents of violence on Monday.