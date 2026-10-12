Italy to offer tax breaks for investments in software industry, PM Meloni says
Italy will adopt tax breaks aimed at promoting investments in the software industry through its 2027 budget to be unveiled this week, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday. "I think it makes sense to find a way to promote investments in software used through cloud contracts," she told a gathering of Assolombarda, the business lobby for Milan's Lombardy region.
"We are working to include in the budget a tax measure designed to boost investments in this industry," Meloni added. The government is expected to unveil the budget, the last under Meloni before national eleections due next year, on Tuesday.