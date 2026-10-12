Italy to offer tax breaks for investments in software industry, PM Meloni says

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 15:58 IST
Italy to offer tax breaks for investments in software industry, PM Meloni says

​Italy will ​adopt tax ‌breaks aimed at ​promoting investments in the software industry ‌through its 2027 budget to be unveiled this week, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ‌said on Monday. "I think it ‌makes sense to find a way to promote investments in software used through ⁠cloud ​contracts," ⁠she told a gathering of Assolombarda, the ⁠business lobby for Milan's Lombardy region.

"We ​are working to include in ⁠the budget a tax measure designed to ⁠boost ​investments in this industry," Meloni added. The government is expected ⁠to unveil the budget, the last under ⁠Meloni ⁠before national eleections due next year, on Tuesday.

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