EU adopts new North Korea sanctions over support for Russia's war

The ​EU ‌on Monday ​adopted sanctions against three ‌individuals and four entities in North Korea to target ‌the country's nuclear ‌and ballistic missile activities, the Council of the European ⁠Union ​said ⁠in a statement.

The new designations ⁠were linked to growing ​military and economic cooperation with ⁠Russia, including the deployment ⁠of North ​Korean workers to Russia, commercial ⁠and industrial cooperation, and an "arms-for-oil" ⁠trade, ⁠the statement said.