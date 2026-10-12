European preference for defence procurement not yet a reality, MBDA CEO says
Eric Beranger, the chief executive of European missile maker MBDA, said on Monday that "the jury is still out" on a decision to enforce a European preference for defence procurement as European Union countries have different attitudes to the matter.
"Do we want as Europeans to really take our own fate in our hands and then bring our European capabilities to the NATO alliance? Or are we simply increasing our capabilities by buying outside?," he said on a European nuclear and conventional deterrence panel at the Warsaw Security Forum.