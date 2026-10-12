European preference for defence procurement not yet a reality, MBDA CEO says

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 16:11 IST
European preference for defence procurement not yet a reality, MBDA CEO says

Eric ​Beranger, the ​chief executive ‌of European missile ​maker MBDA, said on Monday ‌that "the jury is still out" on a decision to enforce a ‌European preference for defence procurement ‌as European Union countries have different attitudes to the matter.

"Do we want ⁠as ​Europeans ⁠to really take our own fate ⁠in our hands and then bring ​our European capabilities to the ⁠NATO alliance? Or are we simply ⁠increasing ​our capabilities by buying outside?," he said on a ⁠European nuclear and conventional deterrence panel ⁠at ⁠the Warsaw Security Forum.

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