Pakistan’s fuel price turmoil deepens as consumers bear brunt of government taxes

According to The Express Tribune, petrol prices had increased by Rs145.13 to Rs 398.30 per litre, while high speed diesel had risen by Rs 139.16 to Rs 396.24. Since daily price adjustments began on July 21, petrol prices have been raised 35 times and reduced 22 times.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 16:59 IST
Pakistan’s fuel price turmoil deepens as consumers bear brunt of government taxes
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Lahore [Pakistan] October 12 (ANI) Pakistan’s persistent fuel price fluctuations have intensified financial pressure on households, with petrol and diesel costs remaining significantly higher despite repeated revisions, exposing the burden of the country’s energy dependence and taxation policies, as reported by The Express Tribune. According to The Express Tribune, petrol prices had increased by Rs 145.13 to Rs 398.30 per litre, while high speed diesel had risen by Rs 139.16 to Rs 396.24. Since daily price adjustments began on July 21, petrol prices have been raised 35 times and reduced 22 times. Diesel rates have witnessed 34 increases and 23 cuts, leaving consumers struggling to manage unpredictable fuel expenses.

Petroleum prices previously peaked on April 3, when petrol reached Rs 458.41 per litre and high speed diesel touched Rs 520.35. International crude oil movements, Middle East tensions, import expenses and rupee depreciation have contributed to domestic price volatility. Government levies and taxes further shape retail fuel prices. Official figures indicate petroleum levy collections of approximately Rs1.205 trillion between July 2025 and March 2026, increasing to around Rs1.342 trillion through April. These are cumulative figures for different periods, not separate annual totals. The government has set a collection target of Rs1.676 trillion for the 2026-27 fiscal year. Retail prices incorporate import costs, customs duties, levies and other expenses, meaning international oil price declines do not automatically deliver equivalent savings to Pakistani consumers.

Pakistan’s reliance on imported energy adds to the challenge. Approximately 2.001 million tonnes of crude oil were imported during July and August of fiscal year 2026-27.  However, crude oil imports must be distinguished from purchases of finished petrol, as cited by The Express Tribune. The impact extends beyond motorists. Expensive diesel raises costs for public transport, freight operators and agricultural machinery, potentially increasing prices of food and other essential commodities. According to figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics cited in the report, annual inflation reached 10.26 per cent in September, while monthly inflation stood at 1.27 per cent, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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