Cycling-Italian Ciccone joins Pinarello from Lidl-Trek

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 18:02 IST
Cycling-Italian Ciccone joins Pinarello from Lidl-Trek

Italian Giulio Ciccone has ​signed a three-year contract ​with Pinarello Q36.5, the ‌Swiss ​team said on Monday, after the 31-year-old mutually parted ways with Lidl-Trek ‌after eight seasons. Ciccone's last race in the Lidl-Trek colours ended with a third-placed finish in Saturday's Giro di Lombardia, after ‌the team announced his departure on the eve of ‌the race despite still having three years left on his contract.

"After eight years with the same team, this is a big decision, but ⁠one ​I genuinely ⁠wanted to make," Ciccone said in a Pinarello Q36.5 statement. "I feel I ⁠still have a lot to give, and I needed a ​new challenge, fresh motivation and an environment where I ⁠could feel at home."

The climbing specialist, who has won the mountains classification ⁠at ​both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, will link up with British rider Tom Pidcock at ⁠Pinarello. "I've always admired him, not only because of his talent, ⁠but because ⁠he's a rider who thinks differently and isn't afraid to do things his own way," ‌Ciccone ‌said.

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