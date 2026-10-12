Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 18:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of ​current entertainment news ​briefs.

Jury selected ‌for actor ​Russell Brand's UK trial over sex crimes allegations

Jury selection took ‌place on Monday for the trial of British actor and comedian Russell Brand over alleged historical ‌crimes including rape and other sexual offences. Brand, 51, ‌once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and former husband of US singer Katy Perry, faces three counts of ⁠rape, three ​counts of ⁠sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to ⁠six women from 1999 to 2009.

Andrew Garfield ​says OpenAI film 'Artificial' turns lens on creators of 'new world'

Curiosity ⁠and fear powered actor Andrew Garfield's performance in Luca ⁠Guadagnino's ​OpenAI movie "Artificial", which premiered at the London Film Festival on Sunday. Garfield plays OpenAI CEO ⁠Sam Altman in the film, which unfolds over two ⁠decades ⁠and chronicles the conception and growth of the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT ‌and ‌Altman's dramatic firing and rehiring ​in 2023.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks
Blog

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dol...

Global
3
Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Rubio says US strongly condemns recent attacks on Saudi Arabia

Global
4
Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republican

Trump says he would love to see Democratic Senator Fetterman become a Republ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lithuania's SME Crisis Deepens as Weak Capital Markets and Credit Barriers Threaten Investment

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

Why Gender Equality Could Be Asia's Best Defense Against Falling Birth Rates and Labor Gaps

The Hidden Risks of AI Boom: IMF Warns Trillions in Investment Could Shake Global Markets

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