Following is a summary of ​current entertainment news ​briefs.

Jury selected ‌for actor ​Russell Brand's UK trial over sex crimes allegations

Jury selection took ‌place on Monday for the trial of British actor and comedian Russell Brand over alleged historical ‌crimes including rape and other sexual offences. Brand, 51, ‌once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and former husband of US singer Katy Perry, faces three counts of ⁠rape, three ​counts of ⁠sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to ⁠six women from 1999 to 2009.

Andrew Garfield ​says OpenAI film 'Artificial' turns lens on creators of 'new world'

Curiosity ⁠and fear powered actor Andrew Garfield's performance in Luca ⁠Guadagnino's ​OpenAI movie "Artificial", which premiered at the London Film Festival on Sunday. Garfield plays OpenAI CEO ⁠Sam Altman in the film, which unfolds over two ⁠decades ⁠and chronicles the conception and growth of the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT ‌and ‌Altman's dramatic firing and rehiring ​in 2023.