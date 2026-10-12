Ukraine expects EU clusters opening on Tuesday, foreign minister says

​Ukraine expects ​a European Union decision ‌to open ​the second and third accession ‌clusters on Tuesday, foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday after meeting his Hungarian ‌counterpart Anita Orban in Luxembourg. Sybiha ‌said the two ministers met on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council ⁠meeting, ​where ⁠they "congratulated each other on the successful fulfilment of ⁠our bilateral agreements".

Earlier on Monday, ​Ukraine's parliament passed a law allowing the ⁠country's Hungarian speakers and other minority groups ⁠greater ​rights to receive education in their own language, part of ⁠a deal with Hungary's new government ⁠to ⁠lift its predecessor's blocking of Kyiv's EU accession.