Soccer-Bahrain appoint Sanchez as coach ahead of Asia Cup
Former Qatar and Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez has been named the manager of Bahrain ahead of the 2027 Asia Cup, the country's football association (BFA) announced on Monday.
Former Qatar and Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez has been named the manager of Bahrain ahead of the 2027 Asia Cup, the country's football association (BFA) announced on Monday.
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