US authorities ​conducted a predawn raid Monday ​on the Washington-area ‌home ​of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar in a probe of the Somali-born lawmaker's ‌immigration paperwork, Fox News Digital reported, citing a source familiar with the move. "Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland ‌Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by ‌the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a Department of Justice spokesperson told Fox ⁠News ​Digital.

The news ⁠outlet reported that the raid followed a criminal fraud investigation into ⁠the Minnesota lawmaker's paperwork, filled out by her late ​father when she was a child. The Justice Department ⁠did not immediately return a request for comment. A representative for ⁠Omar ​did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Omar has been a frequent target of political ⁠insults from Republican President Donald Trump, who has cast the ⁠Somali American ⁠community as a threat to Minnesota in a recent burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim ‌rhetoric.