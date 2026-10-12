US launches immigration raid of Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's home, Fox News reports
US authorities conducted a predawn raid Monday on the Washington-area home of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar in a probe of the Somali-born lawmaker's immigration paperwork, Fox News Digital reported, citing a source familiar with the move. "Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a Department of Justice spokesperson told Fox News Digital.
The news outlet reported that the raid followed a criminal fraud investigation into the Minnesota lawmaker's paperwork, filled out by her late father when she was a child. The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment. A representative for Omar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Omar has been a frequent target of political insults from Republican President Donald Trump, who has cast the Somali American community as a threat to Minnesota in a recent burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric.