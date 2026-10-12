Soccer-French side Valenciennes fire coach after biggest win in club history

French club ​Valenciennes sacked ​coach Pierre Blois ‌just two ​days after they clinched the biggest ‌victory of their 113-year history, a 13-0 win over Habarcq, owing to a ‌poor start to their Ligue 3 ‌campaign. Saturday's French Cup fifth-round victory over ninth-tier Habarcq offered little redemption for Blois, under ⁠whom ​Valenciennes sit ⁠15th in Ligue 3, just a point ⁠above the relegation zone.

"Pierre Blois has been ​relieved of his duties as manager... ⁠Samuel Goethals will take over as interim ⁠manager," ​Valenciennes, who last played in Ligue 1 in 2013-14, said ⁠on Monday. Blois, who took charge in February, ⁠has ⁠won only two of Valenciennes' nine league games this season.