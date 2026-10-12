Pupil shoots and wounds teachers with hunting rifle in southern France

A pupil at a school near the French city of Marseille shot and wounded two teachers on Monday with a hunting rifle that had ‌been hidden in a guitar case, causing panic as children ran for cover, officials said. A supervisor at Joseph Lakanal middle school disarmed the 14-year-old before police arrived, Aubagne mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari told reporters. Both victims, the school's head teacher and another, female teacher were hospitalised, ‌though neither suffered life-threatening injuries, he added.

There was no immediate indication that the shooting was linked to a three-week wave of ‌protests, some violent, that have rocked high schools across the country. President Emmanuel Macron condemned those incidents of violence on Monday. Macron also said on X he stood in full support and solidarity with the injured, the students and their parents after Monday's shooting. "I salute the composure and exemplary response of the educational team, ⁠which ​made it possible to avoid the ⁠worst," he said.

The attacker was later detained by police. "It's a kid who goes to that school. He entered with a rifle, the investigation will determine ⁠how, and fired twice in a corridor toward the principal and a teacher," Squillari said.

The Marseille Prosecutor's office said it had opened a ​probe into attempted murder. There were no clues yet on the pupil's motivations, it said. 'WE WERE PANICKING, WE RAN'

One student ⁠told Reuters that her maths teacher had played down the bang of the first gunshot blast as noise from nearby construction works. A subsequent blast was followed ⁠by ​an alarm and classes emptied into the corridors. "We were panicking, we ran," the student said. "There were two ways out: one passage to the sports hall and one passage to go outside. Survival instinct took over and I ran towards the outside."

Far-right leader ⁠Marine Le Pen, frontrunner in the race to replace Macron next spring, said the government was losing control of security in ⁠schools. Eddy Sid, spokesperson for the ⁠SGP-FO police union, told BFM TV there was no apparent link between the shooting and high-school protests against understaffing and lack of funding.

There had been no blockades at the Joseph Lakanal college.