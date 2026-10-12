EU to host Britain for summit on Nov. 20
European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Nov. 20 for an EU-UK summit, the European Council said on Monday. The summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership and take a common stance in working together for peace and security in Europe, a statement said.
"The EU and UK are like-minded partners which share common values, support multilateralism and a rules-based international order and engage in promoting stability and prosperity in Europe and around the world," the European Council said in a statement. Burnham said last month that Britain should reconsider options for its future relationship with the EU, including rejoining the bloc it voted to leave a decade ago.
Britain and the European Union have previously discussed areas of cooperation, such as agreeing on certain public heath rules to reduce border checks on agrifood products, a youth mobility scheme, linkage of emission trading schemes and British participation in the EU internal electricity market. These could be areas of agreement at the summit, which was originally due to take place in July, but was delayed after Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer announced he would resign.