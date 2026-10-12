EU to host Britain for summit on Nov. 20

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 20:00 IST
EU to host Britain for summit on Nov. 20

European Council President Antonio Costa ​and European Commission President ​Ursula von der Leyen will ‌meet ​British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Nov. 20 for an EU-UK summit, the European ‌Council said on Monday. The summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership and take a common stance in working together for peace ‌and security in Europe, a statement said.

"The EU and UK ‌are like-minded partners which share common values, support multilateralism and a rules-based international order and engage in promoting stability and prosperity in Europe and around the world," ⁠the ​European Council ⁠said in a statement. Burnham said last month that Britain should reconsider options for its ⁠future relationship with the EU, including rejoining the bloc it voted to ​leave a decade ago.

Britain and the European Union have previously ⁠discussed areas of cooperation, such as agreeing on certain public heath rules to reduce ⁠border ​checks on agrifood products, a youth mobility scheme, linkage of emission trading schemes and British participation in the EU internal ⁠electricity market. These could be areas of agreement at the summit, which was originally ⁠due to ⁠take place in July, but was delayed after Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer announced he would resign.

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