LVMH fashion and leather sales slide in Q3, dashing sector hopes

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 21:54 IST
LVMH fashion and leather sales slide in Q3, dashing sector hopes

Luxury bellwether LVMH on Monday reported worse-than-expected ‌third-quarter organic sales growth as demand for its fashion and leather brands, including Louis Vuitton and Dior, deteriorated due to weak Chinese demand. The trading update from the world's largest luxury group, and the first major sector player to report ‌third-quarter results, is likely to heighten concerns that the $350 billion luxury industry, mired in a three-year slowdown, will ‌struggle to regain momentum.

Organic sales, which strip out currency swings, rose 1% from a year earlier to €18.5 billion ($20.7 billion), missing analysts' expectations for growth of 1.3%, according to a Visible Alpha consensus. The fashion and leather goods division, which generates nearly half of group revenue, posted ⁠a ​5% fall in organic sales, against ⁠an expected 1.8% decline.

Europe's leading luxury groups have lost around €330 billion in market value since the start of the year, with ⁠LVMH alone shedding roughly 40%. Sales in Asia, dominated by China, fell 5% from a year earlier, while sales in the ​US rose 5%.

"In the third quarter specifically, Asia was penalised by a sharp macro-led deterioration in ⁠Chinese consumer sentiment, with a tangible impact on discretionary expenses," Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis told analysts. China's tax crackdown on wealthy individuals has ⁠become ​the latest headache for luxury brands, which are already grappling with the fallout from the Iran war and signs of slowing consumer spending in the US.

LVMH's fashion and leather division is dominated by Louis Vuitton, by ⁠far the group's largest brand. The label has faced a backlash in China over a copyright dispute with ⁠tea chain Molly Tea, ⁠which used a logo resembling the floral motif used on Louis Vuitton's signature monogram handbags. The dispute drew criticism on social media. LVMH's US-listed shares fell nearly 3% after ‌the trading update ‌was published.

($1 = 0.8960 euros) (reporting by Tassilo Hummel. Editing by ​Dominique Patton and Mark Potter)

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