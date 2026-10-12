Russian strike on Kyiv residential building kills one, injures 11, officials say
A Russian strike on a high-rise residential building in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed one person and injured 11 on Monday, officials said.
The city's military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person had died after the evening strike on the 25-storey building. Klitschko said 11 people were injured, with three being treated in hospital.
Pictures posted on unofficial Telegram channels showed parts of an apartment building ablaze. Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, previously conducted chiefly at night, now disrupt daily life virtually around the clock.