Russian strike on Kyiv residential building kills one, injures 11, officials say

A ​Russian strike on a high-rise residential building ‌in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed one person and ‌injured 11 on Monday, officials ‌said.

The city's military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person had died ⁠after ​the ⁠evening strike on the 25-storey building. Klitschko said ⁠11 people were injured, with three ​being treated in hospital.

Pictures posted on ⁠unofficial Telegram channels showed parts of an ⁠apartment ​building ablaze. Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian ⁠cities, previously conducted chiefly at night, now ⁠disrupt ⁠daily life virtually around the clock.